Ykone on the Go, more than ever!

Olivier Billon | news | 21 March 2018

With a consolidated turnover of 10 million euros, up 38% and campaigns for 135 brands in 35 different countries, 2017 was a record-breaking year for Ykone!

Ykone, leader in the luxury industry

Since its creation, Ykone has had the opportunity to work with some of the most prestigious luxury brands in the industry and to accompany renowned houses such as Chanel, Dior and L’Oréal in their missions. Once again this year, the leading luxury groups Richemont, LVMH, Clarins, L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, Coty, Kering … reach out to Ykone.

Ykone’s power lies in its creativity. It allows us to accompany even the most demanding and ambitious brands from the inception to the final implementation of their creative campaigns.

This year the agency received numerous awards for its achievements, including awards for its creative projects for Cartier, le Bon Marché et Moët & Chandon.

This strength is supported by the excellence of our creative studio, that is both productive and performing. Over the span of just a year, our creative director and his talented team have presented 328 recommendations for 134 different international fashion, beauty, and luxury brands, with a conversion rate of 85%.

Ykone, a world player in Influencer Marketing

In 2018, Ykone continues its international rise. The agency is already present in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia and operates on all continents from its seven offices in Paris, Berlin, Dubai, London, New-York, Copenhagen and Bangalore.

Initially focused on the French market, we are now engaged in numerous large-scale international projects and achieve more than 80% of our turnover from them. Our platform Campaygn supports the internationalization of the agency and enables our clients to easily identify the most pertinent influencers that will help them achieve their objectives in every one of their key markets.

Our only limit? Your ambition

Following an international call-to-tender that engaged more than 20 agencies, Ykone was selected to deploy a project of unparalleled scale – Visit Dubai. This campaign, conducted in the last quarter of 2017, mobilized more than 200 influencers and celebrities from 10 countries, including Australia, Malaysia, France, the UK, Poland, the Netherlands…

In total, more than 5000 pieces of content were created.

The impact is unprecedented: 1.3 billion views, likes and comments. Most likely the biggest influencer marketing campaign ever made and it’s only the beginning – in the upcoming year Visit Dubai has trusted us with numerous new projects and markets to explore.

Ykone’s success is based on its approach to put creativity and technology at the heart of campaigns that strive to combine emotion with performance. The technological platform that we have developed over the past 4 years, Campaygn, underpins all our projects. It includes 6.8 million analysed posts, 2500 tagged brands and over 12000 influencer profiles, from 96 countries, with a total of 4.5 billion followers.

In 2018, Ykone continues to grow

This year promises to be just as exciting and rich in experiences.

The agency plans to strengthen further its international base. Ykone Berlin is being transformed into a dynamic hub for all Northern European projects – including the UK, Scandinavia and some countries in Eastern Europe. Our Dubai team continues to grow with the development of a new market – Iran, where we successfully reintroduced Coty, a global beauty leader, absent in the area for the past 10 years. Finally, the Mediterranean continues to be an attractive market opportunity with evident possible synergies, especially with Italy – the reference market for luxury and fashion brands.

2018 will be a turning point for Ykone. We have exciting things to share with you soon.

In the meantime, here is an overview of the most inspiring campaigns of the past year.