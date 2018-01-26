Raw talent: YKONE02 is almost here.

Olivier Billon | event | 26 January 2018

Ykone is hosting its 2nd exhibition of digital artwork, YKONE02, a unique selection of art pieces from 13 photographers, graphic designers and painters who have collaborated on our most beautiful projects, and share a look at their unpublished, more intimate works.

YKONE02 – Thursday, February 1st – Ellia Art Gallery, 10 rue de Turenne, 75004 Paris.

The overarching theme for this edition is PROJECTION. Numerous convictions, thousand universes to explore and million ways to make an advertising campaign memorable, Ykone is here to share its vision of digital content creation without any constraints.

Above all, YKONE02 is a celebration of a powerful network of talented and interconnected artists, photographers, painters, influencers and any other gifted souls that have come together to shape the digital space and create without boundaries.

To give free rein to these personalities is to open a field of unlimited possibilities.

Where else to celebrate the unique character of the exhibition than in the spectacular setting of the Ellia Art Gallery? The gallery, formerly Nikki Diana Marquardt, is an atypical 500m² space under a glass ceiling, in the courtyard of a mansion. Dedicated to contemporary art, this old light factory is the perfect backdrop for the 85 works on display.

During the event, the majority of the artists will be with us to present their works, such as Romain Laprade, a young photographer who reveals the beauty of urban landscapes, Mar Ordonez, a Spanish artist who is both explosive and sensitive, and Molly Tibbetts (@a_collage) known for cutting, deconstructing and recomposing visuals to create her own vision.

Within the bleak, boring and linear landscape of a social media feed, YKONE02 opens the doors to a bright and inspiring exhibition.

We look forward to seeing you for this immersion into a creative space.

On the menu: visit the exhibition with the artists and their muses/influencers, specialty Cîroc cocktails, champagne, sushi and choux à la crème.

Raw talent coming.