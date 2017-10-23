Influencer Marketing Hub conference in London

Olivier Billon | event | 23 October 2017

We are thrilled to participate in the next Influencer Marketing Hub, a unique opportunity to explore all matters on influencer marketing. The conference, Under The Influence, will take place in London on November 8th at The Crystal, a world-class venue overlooking the Royal Victoria Docks.

The speaker and panelist lineup include CEOs from the most prestigious companies and agencies, who will cover all topics around influencer marketing, and above all, the future of social media strategies.

Olivier Billon, founder and CEO of Ykone will discuss the upcoming trends and influencer marketing projects that have impressed him recently, together with Aaron Ru from Pinterest, Mats Stigzelius from Takumi and many others.

All questions you may have will be discussed:

How to measure the ROI of a social media campaign? What are the most relevant KPIs? How to manage the influencer relationship? How to decide between a platform and an agency? How to set up a strategy to achieve your objectives and how to anticipate or embrace the clash between influencer marketing and advertising?

We will present a global overview of influencer marketing, current topics, and dive into future trends. Many international brands, such as Coty, Nike, Pernod Ricard, Wella and Pandora have already planned to attend the event.

If you want to be part of it, you can get your tickets here!