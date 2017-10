Olivier Billon | news | 09 October 2017

Panerai #hereandnow: for the first steps of this annual collaboration, Ykone is organizing unique experiences with aesthetic influencers.



Plunging straight in at the deep end, the selected influencers Anthony Bogdan and Shini Park took a trip on the official Panerai yacht, Eilean, off the coast of Menorca.





The photographer Morgane Lay, on board with them, took artistic pictures of their trip.



The influencers delivered premium content and international reach!