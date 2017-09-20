Ykone is moving fast forward!

Olivier Billon | news | 20 September 2017

Ykone is a fast growing organization and we’re proud to promote our most talented team members and and hire gifted people.

YKONE PARIS RELOADED

From September, Elsa Delacroix is our Managing Director for Ykone Paris. Her mission is to develop the Head Office activities and expand the business to new European markets.

Elsa started her career eight years ago, working for Warner Music France and accompanying major international artists such as Bruno Mars and Muse. Two years ago, she joined us as a Client Partner in charge of strategic accounts such as L’Oréal, Shiseido and Estée Lauder. Elsa is joining the Board of Directors.

Everyone in the office knows when Elsa is working late, because this song from Snarky Puppy, her favorite group, will undoubtedly be playing.

In her team, Léa Lebreton has been promoted to Client Partner.

For two years, she built her experience in digital communications and e-commerce, working for ila March, Majestic Filatures puis Hervé Chapelier before joining Ykone in May 2014. In her spare time, Léa loves to edit videos and take part in Latin dancing.

We now have 3 new account managers to rely on:

Roxane Giordano first worked as a copywriter for major advertising agencies such as DDB and Grey before joining Ykone in Paris a year ago. She is fond of photography and highly recommends the Van der Elsken exhibition at the Jeu de Paume.

Thomas Escribano began his career as a fashion and beauty writer for “l’Express Styles”. After a stay in London, he evolved with Bioderma as an online PR before joining us last summer. You can read his interview about Male Beauty in the September issue of Grazia.

Mylène Kaieser started her career 8 years ago, working in the music industry in Paris before moving to London. After 4 years running the marketing department of private member’s club The Hospital Club, she settled back in Paris to join us. One of her favourite books is When in French by Lauren Collins – she suggests reading it next to a warm fire.

Emanuela Da Costa gained experience in Marketing at the Disney Store before joining us in 2015 to work with brands such as La Roche Posay and Cha Ling. She moves from Assistant to Project Manager. Emanuela was deeply moved by Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, Dunkirk.

Rim Wahab also joined us as a Social Media Manager for Garnier and Clos 19. She has previously worked at the agency The Social Client. Rim is able to animate social communities in French, English, Spanish, Arabic and Italian!

Claire Chevallier is now fully part of the team as Assistant Project Manager. She was working at Creative Slasher, a digital strategy agency before joining us as a trainee. It’s rewarding to make internships become long term professional relationships. Her favorite quote is from Napoleon, “In victory, you deserve champagne. In defeat, you need it”!

INTERNATIONAL TEAM : MAKE IT BETTER

Morgane Dugros has joined Ykone to lead our International Team as our new International Client Partner. Prior to working with Ykone, Morgane was a lawyer specializing in Artistic & Creative Legal topics. She also worked for 3 years as a Business Director for L’Ecurie. Morgane is passionate about Modern Art and highly recommends the often overlooked American painter William N Copley.

Ever Obringer is moving from Assistant to International Project Manager. She studied Management in Germany and Communication in France at the Celsa, and joined Ykone as a trainee before moving from Assistant to Project manager. The artist SZA helps her to relax when she’s under pressure.

YKONE DUBAI : DO IT FASTER

Rhea Mata is our new Office Manager there. She moved from the Philippines to Dubai 3 years ago, and we were happy to welcome her last summer. Angelica Vidal has been hired as Junior Project Manager. She is French and American and moved to Dubai upon finishing her studies in Fashion Marketing in Los Angeles.

WORLDWIDE SUPPORT TEAM : MAKES US STRONGER

Antoine Laurent joined Ykone in early 2014 and has completely transformed Campaygn. Together with the team he created in Bangalore, he has built one of the most efficient influencer platforms in the world. He has been appointed Chief Data & Technology Officer as of October 1st and will be joining the Board of Directors. After climbing Mont Blanc last summer, Antoine is looking forward to similar challenges at the end of the year.

The finance team has a new Accountant, Maguette Ndiaye. As a Game of Thrones fan, she will manage our accounts with military precision!



Alice Eva will be part of the Studio for the next 6 months. She studies French and Linguistics at the University of Oxford. Alice loves music, and is looking forward to the next Glastonbury Festival.