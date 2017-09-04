 


    

        
On September 19th, Soho House Berlin, in partnership with Ykone, will host the first in a discussion series about influencer marketing, Influencers and the Future of Marketing.  


Capture d’écran 2017-09-01 à 15.17.36














Olivier Billon, Founder and CEO of Ykone and Shawn Thomson, Managing Director of Ykone in Germany, will be on hand to explain why savvy brands have embraced influencer marketing as an ideal method to engage with current customers and reach new ones, with beauty, fashion and luxury brands leading the way.


If you are interested in attending, please contact shawn@ykone.com.


Capture d’écran 2017-09-01 à 15.17.51


 

    


    

                    

                                    

                        
                    

                                    


                    

                        
