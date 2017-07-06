DiorBackstage in Stockholm

Olivier Billon | news | 06 July 2017

Dior Nordic teamed up with Ykone to imagine and bring to life #DiorBackstage, a project that highlights the latest Dior’s beauty products.

13 beauty & lifestyle influencers have been selected to go trough a true “Red carpet” experience backstage Dior. They got their make-up done by Dior’s professionals, were photographed by a talented photographer Josefine Bäckström and attended Dior’s Backstage event.

Such a pleasure to shoot with @dior ✨ @diormakeup #diorbackstage #diornordic #ad A post shared by Filippa Hägg (@filippahagg) on May 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Beautiful and original influencers were selected by Ykone’s casting, the main criteria were the influencers’ community, impressive engagement rates and a perfect match with Dior’s DNA. Ykone selected 4 well known influencers from Sweden, 2 from Denmark, 4 from Norway and 3 from Finland.

The girls were instant friends and extremely enthusiastic about this project. Ykone and Dior gave them complete freedom to post whatever and whenever they liked, which allowed for inspired and authentic posts.

Beyond a backstage experience with Dior, the girls enjoyed their stay in Stockholm, by living a truly unique and detail-oriented experience: an incredible flight, a stay in a luxury hotel and personalised gifts by Dior.

✨ #DiorBackstage A post shared by Emilie Tømmerberg | blogger (@emilietommerberg) on May 15, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Had such a great morning yesterday w/ @diormakeup #diorbackstage #diornordic A post shared by SARA (@saraollila) on May 16, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

The project resulted in 195 organic publications on different social media channels. The hashtag #DiorNordic culminates over 20 IG posts and #DiorBackstage over 2,8k publications.

Thanks to an immersive backstage experiences, filled with Instagram-ready moments, all influencers shared beautiful shots of the day, which were highly appreciated by their audience, totaling over 96k interactions and an engagement rate of 5%. The publications achieved an impressive reach of over 4,7M impressions, receiving engaging and positive comments from fans.