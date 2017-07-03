Young, bright and creative: New faces at Ykone Paris

Olivier Billon | event | 03 July 2017

Marion Salzer

Marion recently joined Ykone as a project manager. She manages various projects: Fitnext, Who’s next, LG, Bioderma …



“Having previously worked for many food and beauty clients, I am pleased to be able to compete my experience with the luxury world at Ykone today. The creative and international approach of the agency is what I seek for in my profession.”



Passionate about various types of arts: Photography, architecture and fashion, Marion traces her favorites through her Instagram profile.



Traveler, She worked in London, Dubai and Mauritius. During her last experience she worked as a Head of advertising at the agency Circus Advertising, which is a part of Publicis Africa Group network.



She obtained a master’s degree at ISCOM Paris in International Communications. She got her Master’s degree at ISCOM Paris in International Communications and MBA in Marketing & Brand Management at INSEEC Paris.

Audrey Padel

After one year at Webedia as a Social Media Manager, Audrey is now a Social Media Project Manager on the Maybelline client team at Ykone. She also manages the Essie customer and the programs “T’as Pas du Gloss?” And “MakeUp Squad”.



Passionate about creativity and inventiveness (photography, drawing, music …), Audrey tries to enjoy some of her passions within Ykone, including photography.



A quote that could summarize Audrey: “Creativity is intelligence having fun” (A. Einstein)



During her studies at KEDGE Business School in Marseille, she specialized in Digital Communications. Her attractiveness for creativity has led her to work on social networks and in creating content for brands.

You can find her on her blog: www.odeliamoods.com.

Romane Pellegrinuzzi



Romane joined Ykone as a Marketing Project Manager.



Attracted by the worldwide market after a year spent in Shanghai, she is very happy to join a company as dynamic as Ykone, turned to the international.



Passionate about China and Mandarin, she studied the world of luxury in China during her master’s degree in luxury marketing at ESG Management School in Paris.



Previously, she had the opportunity to link her passion for photography by working in a Marketing agency specializing in photography.



Romane is passionate about travels and enjoys discovering new cultures.

Follow her on her Instagram profile.