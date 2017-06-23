Ykone London X Ralph & Russo

Olivier Billon | event | 23 June 2017

Ykone is proud to announce that we have been selected to support British couture brand Ralph & Russo with a content creation & influencer marketing strategy.

Ralph & Russo is a British haute couture brand, specialized in “red carpet wear” and accessories. It was established by design couple Tamara Ralph & Michael Russo.

In 2014 the brand became the first British couture company in more than a century esteemed to be skilled enough to show its collections at Paris Couture Week.

Ykone’s UK office will work directly with the brand’s global London headquarter team to develop content to promote the launch of Ralph & Russo’s first ready-to-wear collection, newly launched accessories range, and to bring to life the brand story.

You can follow Ralph & Russo’s official Instagram account to see the results of our work.

For more information about this collaboration, feel free to contact Rachel Clay from Ykone’s office in London on rachel@ykone.com.