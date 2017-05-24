 


    

        
5 surrealist Instagram profiles to follow
    


    

Unsettling imagery, weird details, all with an artistic touch. The 5 Instagram profiles we’ve selected aim to twist reality into something unpredictable, unseen and unusual. Let’s begin:


@littledetails shares a universe of glittery girly details and unsettling ‘real’ scenes with their followers. This world is pink, without appearing soft or sweet, showing as many terrifying moments as amusing ones.


@the.pinklemonade presents similar content to @littledetails while remaining original and unique, sharing simple details alongside unnatural staged scenes. There is a real focus on these details, which are transformed to create lively and poetic images.


@twbloves is another account with a universe built from pink and surrealist details. This profile is inspired by faces and the human body, adding various colors or forms, and changing both their purpose and aesthetic.


@thecolorshift is recognisable for its coloured background and simple objects with a new surrealist style. Here, ice cream can be worn in a pocket, water can be red or yellow, and fish can fly…


@thetaable

This couple creates content for their Instagram account by photographing beautiful details or even themselves in an original way. They imagine a story behind each shot, developing an illusion through their digital art.


