Tinder: Drop the cliches!

Olivier Billon | event | 19 May 2017

Tinder: first thing that comes to mind?

We can guess what you’re thinking! But this time, please, drop the cliches!

Tinder is not just for “one night only”, and through influencer collaborations, Ykone helped prove it.

The six month collaboration to expand perceptions of Tinder started two months ago, shifting the brand’s image to an application which facilitates various types of meetings rather than just those with sexual connotations.

Of course we played with the stereotypes, showing just how much people are stuck in their (mis)understanding of this app and its “one night only” cliches.

Our creative studio is very proud to reveal the two videos that have been released, the products of beautiful collaborations with @Tinkabeauty and @Jaimetoutcheztoi.