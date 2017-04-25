Smasbox Germany X Ykone

Olivier Billon | event | 25 April 2017

Smashbox Germany teamed up with Ykone to present its primer range with a focus on the digital market. The campaign aimed to create proximity with the influencers’ communities through a collaboration that explored the brand’s universe and values. The influencers were encouraged to create beautiful content inspired by the product, strengthening the brand’s visibility and reputation.

To achieve this goal, we selected seven top German digital influencers: @medinebeauty, @designdschungel, @luanasilva, @schannaloves, @janina_who, @madametamtaaam & @masha. All seven girls are key opinion-leaders in the beauty world thanks to their expertise in this field, and are also known for their creative content and their large follower bases. These factors formed the the principal criteria for Ykone’s selection process.

A brand event with the Smashbox influencers was organized in Berlin: a brilliant occasion for Smashbox’s fans to meet influencers. Influencers and fans alike had their hair and makeup done by Smashbox makeup experts, followed by a studio photoshoot with the beauty and fashion photographer, Dan Carabas. Ykone organized the entire event, from the studio design, to the photo booth and the catering etc.

Each influencer created her own authentic story, presenting the Smashbox product as a part of her own make-up routine. In addition to the images they created, they shared anecdotes of their experience and answered questions asked by their audience, fully engaging with them to best share their journey. The event brought the LA vibe to Berlin, and it was also the moment for the influencers to meet and make photos together.

The campaign is a true success story; with a total of 57 publications posted by these beauty influencers, it generated 1.7 million impressions and 208K interactions. This resulted in a great engagement rate of 2.6%, and over 220K€ in terms of media value.