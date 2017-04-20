Ykone Index Report UK: Men’s Fashion Brands

Olivier Billon | event | 20 April 2017

We are proud to announce the release of the latest UK edition of our Index report. Based on data gathered by our tool Campaygn, the report compares the performance of 25 Men’s Fashion brands against a panel of 100 UK men’s fashion & lifestyle influencers over a 6 month period.

Our technology analyses the brands performance on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, through keywords (tags, descriptions, hashtags, brand account handle).

Our rankings are based on four criteria: Community, Loyalty, Audience and Interactions. Each brand could gain a maximum of 100 points (or 25 points per criteria).

After gathering our data, and assigning the corresponding number of points to each of the selected brands, we created the following overall ranking:

It is important to note that being ranked ‘first’ overall doesn’t necessarily mean having the biggest community or audience, or the most interactions or loyalty. For example, Adidas has taken first place in this ranking, but still generates less interactions than Fred Perry (16th place).

Our technology is also able to breakdown the data in a range of other ways in order to be able to accurately understand each brand’s influencer marketing activity.

For example we compare brands by analysing their reach and engagement rate:

As well as creating rankings that identify and visually represent the activity of each brand in the various categories, based on the number of activated influencers for each brand:

We also provide overviews of the breakdown of activity by network, based on the number of influencers’ posts on three principal social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

This data, and more (i.e. results relating to impressions, engagement rate etc.), is available in the complete Ykone Index Report.

For more information please contact rachel@ykone.com.