Feedback on the Insights’ conference in London

Olivier Billon | event | 13 April 2017

On April 6th, Ykone London hosted the second UK edition in its Insights’ Conference series. Bringing together leading mens luxury fashion and lifestyle brands, the event was hosted on London’s historic Saville Row and discussed working with micro-influencers amongst other effective ways to engage male audiences.

Sartoria Restaurant at 20 Saville Row provided the venue for our recent event.

The event featured a panel discussion between Anish Bhatt (Watch Anish), Mike Quyen (not pictured) and our Digital Trend Expert, Richard Bridgman.

Ykone Founder and Company President, Olivier Billon, addressed the audience and presented the results of our most recent Index Report benchmarking the influencer activity of a panel of 25 mens fashion brands in the UK.



30 guests from a range of luxury mens fashion and lifestyle brands attended the event.