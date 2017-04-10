5 British influencers to follow

 


    

        
Have a few minutes to be inspired?

Take a look at five marvelous Instagramers we’ve selected from the United Kingdom, representing the beauty, luxury lifestyle, watches & men’s fashion industries.

Inspired by British manners, we’ll start with ladies first:


Kaushal is the world’s most watched Indian beauty blogger. Based in London, she’s friendly, relatable, honest and provides her audience with an addictive and on-trend guide to all aspects of beauty. With a global audience, Kaushal’s mix of international celebrity and Bollywood looks appeal in equal measure. Due to her level of expertise, many have assumed that Kaushal is a fully trained Makeup Artist – unbelievably she is 100% self-taught. As one of the 15 L’Oréal Make Up ambassadors, she works to help thousands of young people to turn self-doubt into self-worth.


Shini Park is another British female influencer. She specializes in lifestyle, and her Instagram account is a real masterpiece with an incomparable artistic touch. This lady loves to travel, and turns some perfectly ordinary moments into the most beautiful photographs. Uniting her good looks, inner gracefulness & French nonchalance, her beautiful content inspires her community of more than 200K followers on Instagram.


Quyen Mike, or #MrLevitation as he loves to describe himself, is a real discovery. He opens the doors to a whole new imaginary world on his Instagram with his exotic travel destinations, best restaurant suggestions, and fashion pieces. Though based in London, he is a very unique globe-trotter in terms of his perspective of the world and the authentic content he creates.


WatchAnish is followed by 1.8M watch lovers. Anish’s groundbreaking idea was to not just shoot the products individually, but to also create eye-catching imagery that reflected the often over-the-top lifestyles these products were intended to be a part of. His Instagram account presents a stunning collection of various watches for men and women. This is probably the best place to go when choosing a stylish quality watch and ideas are running low!


Matthew Zorpas is a creative consultant and founder of The Gentleman Blogger. He provides style advice that perfectly matches the concept of British Elegance. Matthew’s account is a diverse gallery of chic, glamour, and business style clothing for men. Admirers of coats, shirts, jackets and ties will find a treasure trove of insights.


