Insights conference in London

Ykone is proud to announce the second UK edition in its Insights Conference Series. Taking place on Thursday 6th April in the heart of Saville Row, this private event is focused on bringing together leading luxury men’s fashion & lifestyle brands to discuss effective techniques for engaging male audiences via influencer marketing campaigns.


The event will include a panel discussion with leading British men’s fashion & lifestyle influencers Anish Bhatt & Quyen Mike, as well as two presentations – the first looking at the results of our latest “Insight Report” which explores the trend of “Micro Influencers”, and the second presenting the results from our Index Report which benchmarks the performance of men’s fashion and lifestyle brands according to social awareness and engagement.


To participate register here.


For more information please contact rachel@ykone.com

    


    

                    

                                    

                        
                    

                                    


                    

                        
Olivier Billon
                        
