Insights conferences in Germany

Olivier Billon | event | 14 March 2017

Ykone is proud to announce two Insights “Live&Learn” conferences in Germany focused on the emerging trend of micro-influencers for social content creation and engagement. These unique events will bring together top beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands and bloggers for what promises to be a compelling and insightful discussion on the subject.

Furthermore, we will present a snapshot from our first Index reports for the German market, prepared using Ykone’s technology Campaygn. Index looks at and ranks the influence of 25 German and International brands in beauty and fashion across popular social media channels Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

Click to learn more about the program and register:

Conference in Hamburg

Conference in Munich