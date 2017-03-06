Micro-influencers, Maximum opportunities

Olivier Billon | event | 06 March 2017

The next Insights Conference will take place on the 16th of March at the Carreau du Temple!

Ykone will present their study of micro-influencers – “Micro-influencers, Max opportunities” – with 4 speakers debating the implications of the study: Sabina Socol, influencer; Claire Margueritte, Creative Consultant at Ykone and micro-influencer; Jordan Henrion, Creative Director at Ykone and influencer, and lastly Richard Bridgman, copywriter and digital consultant for luxury, fashion and beauty brands.

Ykone invites you to this event as a part of Le Book Connections.

To participate, please sign up with the link provided.

Information:

March 16th, 2017

Carreau du Temple

4 Rue Eugène Spuller – 75003 Paris