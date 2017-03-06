 


    

        
Micro-influencers, Maximum opportunities
    


    

        Olivier Billon  |   event  |   06 March 2017    


    

The next Insights Conference will take place on the 16th of March at the Carreau du Temple! 


Ykone will present their study of micro-influencers – “Micro-influencers, Max opportunities” – with 4 speakers debating the implications of the study: Sabina Socol, influencer; Claire Margueritte, Creative Consultant at Ykone and micro-influencer; Jordan Henrion, Creative Director at Ykone and influencer, and lastly Richard Bridgman, copywriter and digital consultant for luxury, fashion and beauty brands. 


Ykone invites you to this event as a part of Le Book Connections. 


To participate, please sign up with the link provided. 


Information:

March 16th, 2017

Carreau du Temple 

4 Rue Eugène Spuller – 75003 Paris

    


    

                    

                                    

                        
                    

                                    


                    

                        
Olivier Billon
                        
Events