 


    

        
LolliPop Instagram accounts to follow
    


    

        Olivier Billon  |   event  |   09 February 2017    


    

        SHARE :
        
    
            
    • 
            
    • 
            
    • 
        

    


    


        
1. Adrienne Raquel is a photographer and art director from NYC who creatively plays with objects and colour. She draws inspiration from all things related to summer, the colour pink and her surroundings.

Capture d’écran 2017-02-09 à 10.02.53


2. Anny Wang is a visual artist from Copenhagen. Her extensive artwork is upbeat and playful, drawing inspiration from flowers, fruit and her own imaginary world.

Capture d’écran 2017-02-09 à 10.10.52


3. Akatre is a Parisian Creative Studio specialising in graphic design, photography, typography and musical creation. Their work is recognised in artistic, cultural, musical, fashion and luxury fields.

Capture d’écran 2017-02-09 à 10.12.09


4. Daniel Aristizabal describes himself as an “Image Baker & Cookie Maker.” His artwork is playful and vibrant, as he reimagines objects by changing their forms and bringing them to life through movement.

Capture d’écran 2017-02-09 à 10.13.22


5. Leta Sobierajski is a designer and art director based in NYC. She creates light-hearted and amusing content, often posing for photos with her boyfriend.

Capture d’écran 2017-02-09 à 10.14.50

    


    

                    

                                    

                        
                    

                                    


                    

                        
Olivier Billon
                        
Président
                        
                    


                

            

            
        
    





                    


                                


            

                
                


                    
                    
Events