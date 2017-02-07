Yannis & Claire: New faces in the Studio

Olivier Billon | event | 07 February 2017

Imagining innovative and bold strategies would not be possible without creative talent and original ideas, and this is reflected in Ykone’s internal policy: only work with creative enthusiasts. This is why Claire Margueritte and Yannis Henrion recently joined the creative studio.

On her Instagram account she lives the “Bored Life”, but in reality Claire’s life is anything but slow. This young Parisian with her passionate creativity started her career at Chanel, working with leather goods. Later, she majored in Applied Arts and joined the photography agency “Le Crime”.

Claire is a Creative Consultant at Ykone, bringing freshness and sensitivity from her understanding of micro-influence to the Creative Studio. Drawing inspiration from the nude, drawing and the New Wave, her enthusiasm is equalled by her talent.



With a sharp yet playful eye, Yannis Henrion also creates original and pertinent strategies that maximise on the power of the influencers, whilst simultaneously focusing on the brand’s values. After working at L’Oréal, this globe-trotter wanted to sharpen his references and appetite for photography through international travel. The inspirational shots we find on his Instagram express his sophisticated vision of the world.

Within the Studio, Yannis aims to “create pertinent beauty” by combining meaning and aesthetics. A fan of Le Corbusier, Oscar Niemeyer and Charlotte Perriand’s artwork, Yannis is also impressed by the architecture of Mies van der Rohe and vintage design. These niche artistic references are reflected in his ideas and his astute and detailed work.