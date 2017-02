Olivier Billon | event | 03 February 2017

Last Tuesday, on the 31st of January, Ykone organized its first exhibition dedicated to digital influencers’ artwork. This event was the perfect occasion for brands to meet digital artists and discuss potential collaborations over a glass of champagne.

Olivier Morisse, Christoph Schaller, Claire Laffut, Nastasia Dusapin, Quyen Mike, Simone Bramante, This Minty Moment, Andrew Westermann, Oliver Vegas and Nancy Zhang proudly presented their artwork.

All photos are available here.