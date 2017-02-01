La cozy minute avec CicaBiafine

Olivier Billon | news | 01 February 2017

Ykone created an authentic operation, complete with animated tutorials and scripts, for CicaBiafine’s launch of the “Brume de Lait” body care range.

To give life to this launch and make it truly shine in the digital sphere, Ykone selected three talented influencers who narrated authentic stories inspired by the theme of a winter beauty routine.

In order to create an intimate and authentic universe, the videos were taken in the influencers’ homes, showing part of their daily lives, and shot in plan-séquence to give them an spontaneous air. As though she were chatting with a friend, the influencer naturally explained her well-being and cocooning tips for winter, offering an exclusive walk through her home, and ending by highlighting the product so naturally placed in this context.

Communities have shown their interest in original and authentic content, with a real appetite for exclusivity. This is why the concept conceived by Ykone was built to be pertinent and relevant to the brand and the product.

Was it a success? Nine quality publications were shared on social networks, with four videos posted on YouTube totalling more than 760,000 views in 30 days!