The first exhibition of digital influencers’ artwork: When digital art meets brands

Olivier Billon | event | 25 January 2017

On January 31st 2017, Ykone is presenting artworks created by the most talented digital influencers in collaboration with prestigious brands. From the very geometric aesthetics of This Minty Moment up to the facial emotion captured by Christoph Schaller, the exhibited artworks will illustrate as much diverse as inspiring universes. This gathering will take place in the Beaubourg Gallery, at 38 rue Quincampoix, between 6:30pm and 10:30pm.

Most of the carefully selected artists will be present throughout the event and will have the pleasure to talk about their art, inspiration or aspirations. The unique occasion for brands to discover talents and opportunities for collaboration.

Some of the exhibited artworks will be available to buy, and the collected sum will be donated to charity.

We are delighted to present artists such as :

Olivier Morisse a graphic designer and Social Media content creator who collaborated with numerous prestigious clients such as Absolut, Sisley, Issey Miyake, Huawei etc.

Christoph Schaller a photographer and director, who created visuals for clients such as Louis Vuitton, Audi, Marc O’Polo, Lufthansa, Sony Music.

Claire Laffut a Belgian artist based in Paris, a painter and founder of her own line of temporary tattoos.

But also, Nastasia DusapinQuyen MikeSimone BramanteThis Minty MomentAndrew Westermann Oliver Vegas and Nancy Zhang

