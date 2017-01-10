Ykone is going to India

Olivier Billon | event | 10 January 2017

Ykone is extremely proud to organize three conferences in India dedicated to Influencer Marketing and Brand’s real time communication. How brands are going Live “Online” will be the theme of these conferences inspired by our study published in 2016. Events will take place on 16, 18 and 20 of January 2017, in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai.

On these three different locations, one would be able to meet four different influencers: Nilu Yuleena Thapa, owner of the lifestyle blog called Big hair Loud mouth; Pallavi Ruhail, That Delhi Girl blog owner; Siddhi and Varun, owners of the fashion blog Settle Subtle and Debashree Banerjee, owner of the beauty, fashion and lifestyle blog called All that she needs.

During this event, our delicately selected quests will have occasion to discover how the most innovative brands in the world, such as Gucci, Rebecca Minkoff and Benefit Cosmetics are using Live Content to transform the way they collaborate with influencers and generate visibility on Social Media.

To participate please register by clicking on these links:

For Bengaluru: https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/influencer-marketing-conference-by-ykone-tickets-30461114012

For New Delhi: https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/influencer-marketing-conference-by-ykone-tickets-30808657524

For Mumbai: https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/billets-influencer-marketing-conference-by-ykone-30808674575