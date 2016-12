| | 30 September 2016

In only six months, Ykone has positioned itself as the very first Influencer Marketing agency in the Middle-east. Located in the heart of the happening Dubai Design District, combining the Parisian savoir-faire with first-hand insights of the local Middle-eastern culture, our team of experts have already created projects with some of the most prestigious clients such as Richemont, L’Oreal, Chalhoub Groups and The Dubai Tourism Office.